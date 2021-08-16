Call of Duty: Vanguard Teaser Trailer Revealed

Mere hours after the PlayStation Store leaked when Call of Duty: Vanguard would be formally released to the public, Activision has now released the first official trailer for the next entry in the long-running shooter franchise. Although this trailer in question doesn't feature any gameplay footage from Vanguard, it does introduce the setting and characters that will be appearing in the experience.

Seen at the top of the page, this initial trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard establishes in an official capacity that the series will once again be venturing back to World War II. The video itself shows off a number of different war-torn battlefields. Each of these locations also contains facial outlines of a handful of different characters, seemingly suggesting that the campaign will be one that lets players control more than one protagonist. The trailer then comes to a conclusion with the words "See Them Rise" before showing off the game's splash art and first official logo reveal for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: #Vanguard

Worldwide Reveal on August 19 in #Warzone pic.twitter.com/DQTqaaLsF8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

The other most notable thing about this teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard is that it establishes that the leaked reveal time that we saw come about earlier is accurate. The full announcement for Vanguard is poised to take place within Call of Duty: Warzone on Thursday, August 19 at 10:30am PST/1:30pm EST. "Join the Battle of Verdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard," Activision simply said of the game's forthcoming reveal event.

When it comes to what should be on tap in Thursday's reveal event, this occasion will likely be one where we get to see the first gameplay footage from Call of Duty: Vanguard. Whether this gameplay will spotlight simply the campaign, multiplayer, or perhaps both aspects of the game isn't yet known, however. To that end, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as the week progresses if you'd like to learn more about this year's Call of Duty game.

What do you think about this initial trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard? Does it do anything to build excitement for you? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.