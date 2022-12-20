Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Divides Players by Bringing Back Warzone 1 Feature

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought back a feature from the original Warzone this week, and it's one that's quickly caused a bit of a rift between players for a number of reasons. Loadouts are now officially back in Warzone 2 as of Tuesday, a feature which allows players to call in a special care package that allows them and their teammates to outfit themselves with custom loadouts. It's much more expensive than before, however, and some players would've rather not seen it brought back in the first place.

Raven Software announced the return of Loadout Drop Grenades this week in a pair of tweets detailing what this revived feature will look like in Warzone 2. In this version of the battle royale game, Loadout Drop Grenades will be separated into four different price tiers based on how many players are in a group. They can be bought for $8,000 from Buy Stations if you're playing by yourself, but if you're playing with a group of four, it'll cost you and your team $32,000.

That's a far cry from the original price of loadouts in Warzone which let players buy them for a full team for $10,000, and it's a price that hasn't gone unnoticed by Warzone 2 players. Many echoed comments saying that if the price was going to be this high, they'd like to see more opportunities to get money added to Warzone 2 so that players can actually fund purchases like this.

Loadout Drop Grenades are currently enabled in Battle Royale for Players to purchase via Buy Station.



Pricing below:



Solos – $8,000

Duos – $16,000

Trios – $24,000

Quads – $32,000 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 20, 2022

To be fair, tons of players are in favor of this change – one of the high points of any battle royale is putting together and finding your go-to loadout, and a loadout drop like this expedites the process, so it's naturally something that lots of players are happy about. However, another point raised by players is that the addition of Loadout Drop Markers in Warzone 2 makes the game even more like the original Warzone. Again, that's not something that everyone's against, but for those who enjoyed the newness of Warzone 2, they seem hesitant to see it slide back towards Warzone territory.

Raven Software said that the "continuity of this feature will depend on feedback we receive and overall impact on the Battle Royale experience" in Warzone 2, so the addition of this feature and its prices seem very much subject to change at this point.