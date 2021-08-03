Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Start Date and Key Art Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is officially set to start soon as it has been announced by the developers that it will begin on August 12th. In addition to the release date for Season 5 for both titles, new key art for Season 5 has been released that teases a new Operator for the popular games. While relatively limited in scope, the new key art offers a bunch of different clues about what players might be able to expect when Season 5 launches for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on August 12th.

The new key art, which you can check out below, features the new Operator holding what appears to be TEC-9 pistols, which would be a new addition to the games. According to a recent leak, the whole season has a Japanese theme and the Operator in the key art is named Kitsune. The key art also features numbers associated with Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's relatively new Red Door fast-travel system, which could mean that the developers still have more in store there.

Keep your head. Work in the shadows and prepare yourself for the mission ahead in Season Five of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Live on August 12th. pic.twitter.com/BOSBkCLTsl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 3, 2021

It is worth noting that while the various Call of Duty studios were not specifically named as part of the recent California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment and discrimination against women, the overall company continues to deal with the very public fallout from it.

As noted above, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is officially set to begin on August 12th. Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently available for the same platforms as a premium title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Warzone right here, all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War right here, and, of course, all of our previous coverage of the Call of Duty franchise in general right here.

