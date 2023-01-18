Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Delayed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will not be releasing on time, Activision confirmed this week. The second season of content for the revamped Warzone experience was supposed to release on February 1st but will now be releasing two weeks later on February 15th. Activision put out a statement confirming as much while also teasing some of the new features and adjustments players will be able to look forward to whenever the new season gets underway.

Leaks sourced from datamining efforts prior to this announcement indicated that the next season might be delayed ahead of Activision's confirmation. The statement confirmed the new February 15th release date and said that changes have been in the works based on feedback from the community. Specific changes weren't listed, but broader topics like a new map for Warzone 2 as well as new Modern Warfare 2 modes were teased.

"Season 02 includes all new content, with the return of Resurgence and a brand new small map for Warzone 2.0," the statement from Activision said. Ranked Play is also back and coming to MWII, along with new multiplayer maps, new modes, weapons and much more. Stay tuned for additional intel."

Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. pic.twitter.com/G80TiutG62 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 18, 2023

Separate from this tweet, Infinity Ward put out its own reassurance about the content planned for Season 2. Those plans include "exciting changes" for the gulag and other aspects of the battle royale game. More details will be shared soon in a blog post on the game's site.

"We look forward to sharing more details on the updates coming to Season 02 in a deep-dive studio blog next week," Infinity Ward said. "This includes exciting changes to Warzone 2.0 including the gulag, looting and loadouts. More soon!"

For those who were already plenty frustrated with Warzone 2, this update will be yet another blow against their interest. Based on sentiments around the game, many players seem to find themselves stuck between wanting aspects of the original Warzone back while still wanting Warzone 2 to be the new, renovated experience

Activision intends it to be.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will now start on February 15th.