New Call of Duty Update Released for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

A new update for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has rolled out across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Within the past week, both Call of Duty titles kicked off Season 4 Reloaded, which notably brought about a major new collab with The Boys. Now, Activision is looking to improve both of its games in the wake of some new problems that have some about after this recent seasonal shift.

For the most part, this new update has the biggest ramifications for Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision’s battle royale shooter has received a variety of different bug fixes and has also seen the frequency of Temp V, which is the item from The Boys that recently appeared in Warzone, diminished greatly. Outside of these overhauls, both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 have now seen fixed a variety of other issues that were found in both games.

To get a full look at today’s new Call of Duty update, you can find the Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 patch notes below.

GLOBAL

GAMEPLAY

Adjustments

Reduced the damage and range of the Underbarrel Dragon’s Breath Shotgun attachment

MWII RANKED PLAY RESTRICTIONS

Attachments Corvus Torch Underbarrel



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some Players from logging in.

Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle.

Fixed an issue where Players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers are available.

Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch.

Fixed an issue causing the Party Browser to not update when Party data changed.

Fixed an issue where many attachments lacked the option to choose a skin.

Fixed an issue where Players could receive an incorrect weapon as a reward in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04.

Fixed an issue where items in Reactive Pack: Soulless were not displaying as Reactive.

WARZONE RANKED PLAY RESTRICTIONS

Weapons X13 Auto Basilisk



GAMEPLAY

Adjustments

Reduced the frequency of Temp V drops in all modes

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing Armor Plates to lose functionality in Private Match.

Fixed several collision issues across Vondel allowing Players to exploit, peek, or shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to not connect to a match when using the Look For Party feature.

Fixed an issue causing Players to be executed by the Jailer after being Released From Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing some Operators arms to pose incorrectly in Warzone Private Match Lobbies.

Fixed an exploit where the Player was able to have infinite Electric Shockwave in DMZ.

Fixed an issue causing the UI to display an Active Superpower Warning at all times.

Fixed an issue where Armor Plates would occasionally lose functionality in a Private Battle Royale Match.

Fixed an issue where using Temp V and highlighting other equipment did not show a powers replacement warning.