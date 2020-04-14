Call of Duty: Warzone Players Aren’t Pleased With the New Trios Game Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone players just recently got back their Trios game mode after it was pulled from the rotation when Quads was added, but the three-person mode has once again been removed – at least as far as its traditional form is concerned. They’d been asking for the mode to return so that they could play the mode the game launched with, and though it did indeed return, it was cycled out this week for a new game mode where players only use shotguns and sniper rifles. The game mode is live now and will likely be in place for a while longer, and while it might be an interesting limited-time mode, players aren’t thrilled at having it at the expense of normal Trios.

The new game mode in question is called “Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios” and limits players to only close or long-range weapons like shotguns and snipers. That’s not an uncommon battle royale game mode variant, but its arrival meant that Trios was removed. This means that players still technically have three-person teams, but they’ll have to play the new game mode if they want that format instead of the Quads or Solos that are currently available.

A playlist update and a small patch just went live in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone! Click the link to see patch notes and what went live in today’s update! https://t.co/lL8CDctQcl pic.twitter.com/dqtyKpPMhe — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 14, 2020

The issue doesn’t seem to be with the new game mode itself but rather with the removal of Trios. Quads and Solos were untouched after the game mode was added, so players have been wondering why normal Trios couldn’t stay in the current playlist alongside Scopes and Scatter Guns.

Players’ issues with the new game mode and the removal of normal Trios will probably be short-lived since Trios likely won’t stay gone for long. The new game mode will inevitably be cycled out for a new limited-time mode with Trios returning eventually, so players will be back to their normal Solos, Trios, and Quads. Until then, you can see from the responses below that players are adamant about wishing Trios back into the game’s playlsits.

Normal Trios Over Quads

Trios was the only way to play team based #Warzone unless you had a full squad of 4, which most don’t…



Trios > Quads



Don’t mind the Sniper/Shotgun mode but it’s been stripped back too much & is basic AF. It’s a more fast paced version but they could’ve included loadout drops! — GHS (@gstrosss) April 14, 2020

Sniper/Shotgun Replacing Trios

#Warzone is a fantastic game, but it’s fair to say the people who come up with these update ideas dont have a clue!



Absolutely nobody wants a sniper/shotgun mode only which also resulted in the removal of trios.



Improved servers, anti cheat software and duos is what we need. pic.twitter.com/7ceIxJjsJ4 — PurpleViking – #FM20 (@PurpleVikingg) April 14, 2020

Good Idea?

The people making Warzone – “here I got an idea!!! everyone is so happy we brought trios back and everyone wants duos.. here’s my master plan… LETS TAKE TRIOS OUT, NOT ADD DUOS, AND ADD A NEW GAME MODE THAT NO ONE WILL PLAY!!!! Who’s with me?!?” — dt meeker (@DaddyMeek21) April 14, 2020

Bring It Back

Bring trios back. Only game mode that’s worth playing and it’s been removed again. Or even make it so there’s a drop down menu of the game modes available on Warzone. (Solos,Duos,Trios,Squads) and any other game modes that you wanna add. Someone make a petition for this to happen — Connor Dean (@LeaveMyChicken1) April 14, 2020

Toxic Central

No one wants to play that. A 3’s mode where EVERYONE has a sniper. That sounds like toxic cod kid central. If you’re gonna do special game modes atleast allow players to still play regular trios and not be forced to play laggy ass quads. Fix it please #Warzone #ModernWarfare — William Cline (@H2OxFreeWillyx) April 14, 2020

Gimmicky Mode

yo @CallofDuty @InfinityWard @JoeCecot , cycling out Trios for a gimmicky shotgun / sniper only BR mode is a BAD move for Warzone, please reverse. There should be core Solo, Duo, and Trio playlists that NEVER leave rotation. — Drummer_RK (@WriterOfRohan) April 14, 2020

Why?

Why? Why? Why? @Activision how do you take out trios for a sniper/shotgun only mode? Like fuckin what, mate? #Warzone — sprY (@thereal_sprY) April 14, 2020

Corny Mode