Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 Roadmap Revealed

It’s been a very long wait, but Call of Duty: Warzone fans will finally get the chance to jump into Pacific Season One later this week. In anticipation of the big release, Activision has debuted a roadmap for the new season. Fans can expect to see a lot of new things, starting, of course, with the addition of the Caldera map. That alone is cause enough for celebration, but fans have plenty of other things to look forward to, including the addition of more than 40 new weapons, new modes, new vehicles, new contracts, new public events, and more.

Readers can check out the new roadmap for themselves in the Tweet embedded below.

One of the most frequent complaints about Call of Duty: Warzone is the fact that Verdansk has overstayed its welcome. The switch to Caldera should be a welcome one for most fans, and it will be interesting to see how big the change will be. While the new map is set to go live on December 9th, Activision is rewarding those that own Call of Duty: Vanguard with an early release on December 8th. That doesn’t mean that other Warzone players won’t have anything to do during that time. According to the publisher, “Rebirth Island will remain live during this time for all other players.”

With Verdansk on its way out, Call of Duty: Warzone will host a limited-time event “The Last Hours of Verdansk.” The event will apparently offer an “explosive finale” and there will be exclusive rewards for those that participate. Most players will probably agree that Verdansk has overstayed its welcome, but there are probably some that will miss the current map. As such, this could provide a nice way of saying goodbye before the start of Pacific Season One!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

