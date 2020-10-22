New Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack Is Free for PS4 Players

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players on the PlayStation 4 continue to benefit from Activision’s partnership with Sony with a new Combat Pack full of DLC items now available to download. Like the Combat Pack DLCs before it, it’s only available for PlayStation Plus subscribers, but if you’re big on Modern Warfare and Warzone, chances are that won’t be a problem for you. The newest Combat Pack is live now for everyone who meets the requirements to download at no cost.

The new Combat Pack is now available through the upgraded PlayStation Store with a preview of all the items that come with it. You can find it here, though you can easily find it on your PlayStation 4 console as well the next time you hop on to play some Warzone or Modern Warfare. A preview of all that’s included in the Combat Pack can be seen in the video below shared by PlayStation.

Fly like a jailbird with the Warzone Season 6 Reloaded Combat Pack, inspired by the Verdansk Gulag. Free to PS Plus members: https://t.co/6Kxg4ZoA1p pic.twitter.com/561pbcnQ4k — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 22, 2020

If you can’t tell from the video, the Combat Pack is inspired by the Gulag that players get sent to in Warzone whenever they’re eliminated for the first time in a normal match and have to earn their way back onto the field with everyone else. There’s not a lot to come by in the Gulag with players only armed with a barebones loadout while bystanders can only toss rocks down on the combatants. The Combat Pack reflects those conditions by offering some rudimentary weapons and make-it-work customizations along with other items like calling cards and stickers.

Everything included in the Combat Pack for Season 6 can be found below:

Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack Season 6

Epic Operator Skin for Rodion

Legendary Handgun Weapon Blueprint

Epic Knife

Epic Weapon Charm

Epic Calling Card

Epic Emblem

Epic Sticker

60-minute Double XP Token

If you’ve got PlayStation Plus, the Combat Pack is yours to download now on the PlayStation 4.