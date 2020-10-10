Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Feature Is Coming Soon

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone leak has revealed that the latter battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, PC -- and soon PS5 and Xbox Series X -- is getting a long-awaited feature. While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is less than a month away, both Modern Warfare and Warzone command massive audiences and Activision has doubled down on supporting particularly the latter for years to come. Thus, it should come as no surprise that it looks like Warzone is getting a major new feature ahead of the release of Black Ops Cold War.

Over on Twitter, ModernWarzone reveals that private patches have been found, and in some cases launched, within Season 6 of the game. While the feature has not been officially added, players have been glitching their way into private match lobbies where they are able to start games. For now, this is just the glitch, but it's obvious Infinity Ward is working on implementing this feature and is seemingly close to putting the finishing touches on it.

Of course, we recommend not replicating the glitch, as Activision and Infinity Ward have gone after those that exploit glitches in the past, though it's typically when a glitch is used in collaboration with cheating.

Speaking of Infinity Ward and Activision, at the moment of publishing, they haven't commented on the glitch, and at this point, it doesn't look like they will. However, if they do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it's set to hit PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next month.

