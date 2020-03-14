Call of Duty: Warzone Players Have the Best Reactions to Surviving the Gulag

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode called Warzone changed several parts of the battle royale formula to make the mode unique, and one of the biggest changes made is the Gulag system. It’s a unique method of respawning that gives players a second chance at winning the match, assuming they can fight their way out of a 1v1 situation and beat their Gulag opponent. Winning this match leads to some pretty hype moments for Warzone players since they get to rejoin their team, so it’s unsurprising that some of the best reactions to the mode have to do with the Gulag.

To get out of the Gulag in Warzone, you have to die first. Once a player dies for the first time during a Warzone match – the battle royale mode, not the Plunder mode which has respawns turned on anyway – they’re sent to the Gulag to take part in a 1v1 fight against another opponent who was also killed. The players are given a random loadout out of several preset options, and the winner earns their freedom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a fairly unique system Warzone has that sets it apart from other battle royale games. Your teammates can still respawn you themselves if you lose the Gulag match, but it gives players something to look forward to after death so that they don’t just immediately ditch the game from having a bad drop or getting killed in what they feel is an unfair way.

Since Warzone is played in teams of three, the Gulag also creates some pretty clutch moments for players to redeem themselves and swoop in to save their team. Whether it’s because a whole team got wiped from a vehicle by a rocket or one player’s parachuting back in to turn the tide on a 2v3 situation, the Gulag has created some pretty intense moments already.

When they’re not sharing their reactions to those moments in the in-game comms as they’re respawning from the Gulag, players are sharing their reactions on social media. We found a bunch of the reactions to a Gulag spawn and felt that they were pretty accurate responses to what it feels like to win a Gulag fight.

You can check out some of those best reactions below to get you ready for your next Gulag fight, and be sure to always remember to keep throwing rocks when you’re waiting for your turn in the pit.

