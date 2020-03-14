Call of Duty: Warzone Viral Video Demonstrates the Power of Throwing Rocks

Call of Duty: Warzone launched this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it's already surpassed 15 million players. Not only are players flocking to the free-to-play experience, but Call of Duty veterans, batte royale veterans, and even casual gamers all seem to be enjoying it. That's not to say it doesn't have problems. It does. In fact, a game-breaking bug has already been discovered. However, while the game has its fair share of issues, none of them subtract from the enjoyment of the game in a meaningful way. Call of Duty: Warzone is just plain fun, especially if you have friends to play it with. And one of the most entertaining aspects of any given match are the times spent in the Gulag.

Players are sent to the Gulag upon dying. Rather than be sent to the main menu, you'll be tossed into a jail cell and forced to fight for your freedom. If you win your Gulag fight, you can redeploy. It's a nice touch to the battle royale experience, and it helps distinguish the game from other heavyweights in the genre, like Apex Legends and Fortnite.

That said, if you've spent anytime in the Gulag, you'll know that in there, rocks are your friends. No, seriously, don't underestimate the power of throwing rocks, because if a new viral Gulag video teaches us anything, it's that you don't mess with the guy throwing rocks.

Recently, one player took to Reddit to share their experience throwing rocks in the Gulag. The video is only 22 seconds long, but it quickly shot to the top of the game's Reddit page.

As you can see, the game didn't credit the player with the kill, which means they didn't get to respawn, but hey, they did get some Reddit gold and silver.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our past and most recent coverage of the battle royale title by clicking right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.