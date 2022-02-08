Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera Map Adding Two New Locations

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is set to drop on February 14th, and when it does, players can expect to see some new locations on the game’s Caldera map. Today, Activision released a roadmap for Season 2, and the section centered on Warzone showcases two brand-new areas: a Chemical Factory and Underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs. Raven Software teased changes to the map last month, and now fans know exactly what to expect at the start of Season 2! In fact, the developer has also started teasing “substantial changes” will come to Rebirth Island when the mid-season update drops.

The roadmap for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1491109672170012679

Prior to the release of Season 1 last year, one of the most common complaints regarding Call of Duty: Warzonewas the fact that the Verdansk map had long overstayed its welcome. Theaddition of these new points of interest could help to keep fansinvested in Caldera, and the promise of more to come is certainly good news. Hopefully, Raven Software will continue to find new ways to keep things fresh throughout Season 2, and beyond.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 was originally meant to release at the start of this month, but Activision made the decision to push it back in order to work on some of the issues surrounding the franchise. Fans have been unhappy with the current status of the game, including bugs, performance issues, and cheating. In fact, replies to the Tweet above are filled with fans begging to see these issues addressed before new content is released. It’s impossible to say what the future will bring, but hopefully the start of Season 2 will include big improvements in that regard, as well!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

