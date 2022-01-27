Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Confirms Caldera Map Changes

It seems that players can expect to see some changes to Call of Duty: Warzone‘s Caldera map when Season 2 drops next month. In an exchange on Twitter, a fan pointed out that parts of Caldera’s Refinery area don’t line up with what appears on the mini-map. Raven Software replied to the Tweet, teasing that “the Map knows about a change coming to this area in Season 2.” Unfortunately, the developer provided no other information about the map change, but it should give fans plenty to talk about in the weeks leading up Season 2’s release!

The exchange can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Maybe the Map knows about a change coming to this area in Season 2? 😎 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 25, 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 was originally supposed to drop on February 2nd, but Activision announced a delay for the new season last week. Season 2 will now drop on February 14th, instead. In the Tweet announcing the delay, Activision revealed that the extra time will be used to further improve the experience for Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Apparently, the developers will be working on bugs, game stability, balance, and more. As such, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see what changes are coming to the Caldera map!

Hopefully, the extra development time will be a benefit to the game. Call of Duty: Warzone‘s problems have been a hot topic of conversation over the last few months, most notably the game’s bugs, and problems stemming from cheating. It remains to be seen whether Activision can start to turn perception around for Warzone, or if these issues will start to drive people away from the game. There are plenty of other battle royale games on the market, and Call of Duty fans can only be patient for so long.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

