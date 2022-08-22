Genshin Impact Officially Reveals New Character

In case you somehow missed it, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under a global brand of HoYoverse, recently revealed a whole host of details about the upcoming Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," update. Most pressingly, the new update for Genshin Impact is set to release in just a matter of days on August 24th. As has become increasingly common, the popular free-to-play video game has shared the playable characters that will be part of the next update, Version 3.1, ahead of that -- including the announcement of a previously unrevealed playable character.

More specifically, it would appear that the Electro-attuned Cyno, Hydro-attuned Nilou, and Hydro-attuned Candace will all be playable as part of Genshin Impact Version 3.1. The first two had previously been revealed, but Candace was only officially revealed for the first time as of today. She is described as the Guardian of Aaru Village and a descendant of King Deshret, which will likely make more sense with the launch of the new Sumeru region.

You can check out what Candace looks like for yourself embedded below:

Of red sands and glimmering gold, her vow to defend stands strong.



◆ Candace

◆ Golden Vow

◆ Guardian of Aaru Village

◆ Hydro

◆ Sagitta Scutum#GenshinImpact #Candace pic.twitter.com/ah8ioTehPi — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," is set to launch on August 24th as the next update following Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia." Version 3.0 will add the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the long-awaited Dendro element. Genshin Impact Version 2.8 is currently available and brought with it the new character Shikanoin Heizou, new events, outfits, and more. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about the latest playable character revealed for Genshin Impact? Are you looking forward to the release of Genshin Impact Version 3.0? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!