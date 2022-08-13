Updated Genshin Impact Schedule Changes Release Dates for Several Patches

Talks about Genshin Impact this week are centered around the game's next update, Version 3.0, the update which is set to add the new character Collei among other features. We've got a release date for that update as well as several updates that'll come after it, but those future patches will look a bit different compared to what Genshin Impact players are used to considering how they'll be released in quicker succession than the schedule updates typically adhere to.

For those who simply wait for the next Genshin Impact update to drop whenever that may be and don't pay much attention to the schedule, the patches (called "Versions" here) the game gets are typically spaced out six weeks apart. For whatever reason, however, that won't be the case for the next couple of updates. Developer miHoYo confirmed this week that Versions 3.0, 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3 will be release five weeks apart from each other as opposed to six. The six-week schedule will presumably resume after Version 3.3 is released, but miHoYo hasn't confirmed that just yet.

"In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks," the update from miHoYo said. "At the same time, the project team will adjust the version content plan accordingly, without reducing the gameplay content of each version."

The new schedule for the upcoming updates can be seen below. You'll notice that the tweet specifies the various updates' durations will be five weeks which is why we see the schedule include Version 3.3 five weeks out from 3.2.

Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration Details



Genshin Impact Version Update Schedule

Version 3.0 – expected to be updated on August 24, 2022

Version 3.1 – expected to be updated on September 28, 2022

Version 3.2 – expected to be updated on November 2, 2022

Version 3.3 – expected to be updated on December 7, 2022

For those worried about how this will affect your battle pass levels if you're trying to work through that with one less week to do so, miHoYo is acting accordingly. The experience required to reach each battle pass level will be adjusted to just 900 instead of 1,000 during those updates.