Capcom PS1 Game From 2000 Now Free for Some

A Capcom PS1 game from the year 2000 is now free for some PlayStation and survival-horror fans. As you may know, 2000 was a landmark year for the PS1, with games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, Chrono Cross, Final Fantasy IX, Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Driver 2, Spider-Man, and more that defined the year for the very first Sony console. The Capcom game in question isn’t quite in this category, but it’s certainly one of the better PS1 games of 2000 and Capcom’s big release for the year alongside Resident Evil Code: Veronica.

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More precisely, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers — those subscribed to the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service — can download and play Capcom’s Dino Crisis 2 for free, in addition to Rockstar Games’ newest two games. This is as of today, October 20. When exactly on October 20 the Capcom game will be added to PSN and made available for free for PS Plus Premium subscribers hasn’t been communicated, but it will be sometime today. What’s also unclear is if it will be available for separate purchase on the PlayStation Store for those without a PS Plus Premium subscription on PS4 and PS5. Most of the time, classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games released for free via PS Plus Premium are made available for purchase on the PlayStation Store, but on occasion a retro game will be locked behind the subscription service.

With Dino Crisis 2 now on PS4 and PS5, it’s a modern exclusive for PlayStation, just like it was an exclusive nearly three decades ago for the PS1. To this end, Dino Crisis 2 is not available on Xbox or the Nintendo Switch consoles.

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One of the Best Horror Games of 2000

Dino Crisis 2 is a survival-horror game from Capcom and the sequel to 1999’s Dino Crisis. The series as a whole features four games, divided into three mainline games and one spin-off. And it’s been effectively dormant since 2003, so fans of it will appreciate this re-release.

Back in 2000, upon release, the survival-horror game earned an 86 on Metacritic and was notably a PS1 exclusive. Two years later, in 2002, it came to PC, but it never came to any other console platforms, making it a notable exclusive for Sony in the PS1 generation. And it competed for best horror game of the year with fellow Capcom release and the aforementioned Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, as well as Parasite Eve II.

Dino Crisis 2 is a direct sequel with a heavily connected story, which means you should play the first game before playing its sequel, or at least watch a story recap. Dino Crisis is also available on the PlayStation Store and is free with PS Plus Premium. For those without a subscription, it can be purchased for $10, which is likely what its sequel will cost.