Capcom Game Drops to Lowest Price Ever at the Perfect Time

✖

Summer sales are happening right now across platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam, and for those who are looking to pick up something new, there's an enticing offer waiting for you. Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, the enhanced version of the original Dragon's Dogma, has currently dropped to its lowest price ever on at least one platform. This deal comes at the perfect time for those that have been interested in the game given that Capcom is currently celebrating Dragon's Dogma's 10th anniversary and, according to some hopeful fans, may be gearing up for a sequel announcement.

The game in question has been out for years now after its 2012 release, but it wasn't until the next year when the enhanced Dark Arisen version released on consoles. A PC port followed with a Nintendo Switch version eventually releasing, too, but it's never been priced the way it currently is. It's available for $4.79 at the moment which is a discount of 84%, and according to SteamDB, that's a "new historical low" for the title.

The good news for those who play on consoles and not a PC is that this discount is also available on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Those marketplaces do not have a comparable resource like SteamDB to confirm that this is the lowest price it's ever been on Xbox and PlayStation, but either way, it's a stellar deal for anyone who hasn't played before or wants to play again. The Nintendo eShop does not offer the same discount.

Though the game first released on consoles in 2013 before coming to PC later, it remains a favorite of many who remember it fondly and have been wishing for a new game. Those same people are still holding onto hopes that Capcom will some day announce a sequel for Dragon's Dogma.

When Capcom announced earlier in the week that it, too, would get in on the Summer gaming announcements with the first ever Capcom Showcase planned for Monday, thoughts immediately turned to a potential Dragon's Dogma 2 reveal. The 10th anniversary celebrations going on now certainly contributed to those hopes, but Capcom did tell fans that the showcase would focus on titles that have already been announced, so temper your expectations if you're hoping for an announcement of that kind.