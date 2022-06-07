Capcom Showcase Announcement Fuels Dragon's Dogma 2 Speculation

✖

Capcom will hold a gaming showcase on June 13th, the first of its kind from this company where we'll hear more about the publisher's various titles it has in the works. While no specific games have been confirmed for the lineup at this time, Dragon's Dogma fans are already primed for a Dragon's Dogma 2 announcement. Things like a new Dragon's Dogma site which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the series helped bolster these speculations, but Capcom's wording about its showcase should also serve as a warning that neither Dragon's Dogma 2 nor any other new titles may show up during the event.

The Capcom showcase was announced on socials this week with the company also setting up a landing page for the event to offer more information and presumably a place to watch it when it goes live. It'll be held at 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Capcom said, and will last for about 35 minutes.

In addition to the Dragon's Dogma site set up previously, Hideaki Itsuno, the director of the original Dragon's Dogma, retweeted the announcement from Capcom which certainly caught the attention of those who were already primed for any sort of news. Itsuno has been with Capcom for about 20 years now and has worked on other franchises such as the Devil May Cry and Resident Evil games, so it could very well be that he just also wanted people to watch the event with no hidden hints about Dragon's Dogma 2 plans.

In yet another post about the event, Capcom again tempered expectations for big reveals by saying that the showcase would consist of "news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles." Dragon's Dogma 2 has not been formally announced in any capacity, so it wouldn't fit under that umbrella of games Capcom apparently plans to show off at the event. That does not rule out, however, the idea that a surprise game could make an appearance to close out the event as we sometimes see from these showcases.

Capcom's gaming event will take place on June 13th at 3 p.m. PT, so tune in then to see what's showcased be it Dragon's Dogma 2 or otherwise.