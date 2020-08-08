Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Is Diving Into Marvel's Avengers PS4 Beta

✖

Everyone is getting in on the Marvel's Avengers PS4 beta, and that happens to also include some of the superheroes that bring these characters to life in the MCU. Fans on social media got a welcome surprise when Captain Marvel star Brie Larson posted a shot of the Marvel's Avengers PS4 beta downloading on her system and a shot of her PS4 controller on and ready to go along with a smiling cowboy emoji. It seems the Boss of Space is ready to throw down in Avengers, and while Captain Marvel isn't playable in the game just yet, we think she'll have a ball with the current beta roster, which includes Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Ms. Marvel, who we think she'll be seeing quite a lot of in future phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, while Cap is not playable in the game yet, we do know she exists in the world, as Kamala Khan can be seen wearing a shirt with Cap's symbol on it during the Golden Gate Bridge sequence. Her room also has a poster of Cap hanging on the wall, and that very well could be what Carol Danvers will look like in the game whenever she does make her debut.

With Cap, it's really a matter of when, not if, and we cannot wait until she's part of the roster.

We've had a chance to run through the beta, and you can check out the CB Team's full impressions of the game here and here. If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Players in Marvel’s Avengers are also able to customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a number of ways. While each Super Hero plays true to their unique power sets, each has the flexibility to play differently based on the gear you equip them with and the skills you enable, so no two player’s heroes plays in exactly the same way. Each hero has dynamic combo systems, Heroic moves, an intrinsic ability, and signature move sets to unlock and customize – many inspired by classic moves from the 80 years of Marvel history in all media, others crafted as originals just for this game."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

What have you thought of the beta so far? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel's Avengers!

