CMON Acquires Three Franchises from Mythic Games

CMON is currently showcasing its CMON Comics Vol. 2 lineup, which includes fan-favorite franchises like Zombicide, Cthulhu: Death May Die, Twilight Imperium, Android, and more, but three more franchises have also been acquired from Mythic Games. CMON recently announced that they've acquired Super Fantasy Brawl, Enchanters, and Steam Watchers from Mythic Games, and in the press release they also said that they will continue to publish the existing titles while also exploring new avenues for games and other storytelling opportunities in all three worlds.

CMON is already home to hit titles like Zombicide, Cthulhu: Death May Die, Marvel United, Sheriff of Nottingham, Bloodborne: The Board Game, Massive Darkness, Masters of the Universe: The Board Game, and more. Now it will add three new games to the mix that all have franchise-expanding potential, and it will be interesting to see how each one evolves and grows over the next few years under CMON's umbrella.

You can find the full press release from CMON below.

"CMON is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Super Fantasy Brawl, Enchanters and Steamwatchers brands from current custodian Mythic Games. CMON intends to continue publishing the existing titles while exploring new avenues for games and storytelling set in each of these worlds.

Super Fantasy Brawl, designed by Jochen Eisenhuth, first hit Kickstarter in 2019, and the fast-paced brawler series has gone on to raise over $1 million on the platform as well as earning a dedicated fan base. First released in 2016, Enchanters by designers Rafał Cywicki, Jacek Gołębiowski is the long running fantasy card-drafter and crowdfunding hit that went on to spawn multiple successful expansions and positive reviews. The newest of the titles, Steamwatchers, designed by Marc Lagroy, debuted in 2021 via a successful Kickstarter campaign. The area-control game explores a unique and fascinating post-apocalyptic frozen Europe where players must harness the power of the Earth to survive the ecologically ravaged wasteland."

