Code Vein Has Some Sneaky, Totally Bizarre Dominoes Pizza Product Placement

A curious gamer has discovered some very interesting, if slightly out of place advertisement in the upcoming title Code Vein, which might give you a craving for something hot and cheesy. During an exploratory walk through of the game’s Home Base, the player may discover a few familiar visuals, including the Domino’s Pizza logo. Check out the video below:

This is likely not the last pop culture reference we’ll see in the game, but what’s for sure is that it’s packed with content, according to recent information released by Bandai Namco. The game will feature a home base for players to interact with other characters and rebuild in between the frenzy of the game’s story, and features a growing cast of characters that will assist the player along the way. Check out a sampling of the details below:

■ Home Base

Louis and company remodeled an old chapel and established it as their Home Base. In a world where the fear of death is constant, the Home Base is the only place where the Revenants can feel at peace. The Home Base is where the Revenants who have lost their memories and foundation gather and support each other.

Characters Await the Protagonist’s Return at the Home Base

Louis, Yakumo, and other partner characters, as well as those that assist them in the field, all gather at the Home Base, where you can receive various forms of support.

■ New Characters

Rin Murasame (VO: Yuuki Takada)

A Revenant whose main work consists of weapons supply and upgrades. Once known as “yaksha,” she was an excellent soldier with high enough combat ability to lead an army, but an incident in the past led to trauma, and she is no longer able to fight. She is exposed to the protagonist’s ability to see glimpses of peoples’ memories, and hopes to confront her past.

Coco (VO: Nanako Mori)

A Revenant who comes from a guild that lives off of selling goods. If you can pay for it, she will sell you even this world’s most valuable items. While a merchant, she is also compassionate and cannot ignore someone in trouble. As a Revenant, she is only missing a fragment of her memory, which is rare. However, she seems to have a past that she by all means wants to regain.

Io (voiced by Lynn)

Like the protagonist, Io has lost the the greater part of her memory. She awaits the protagonist back at the base, where she finds shelter. She supports the protagonist through her repair abilities and detailed knowledge of Blood Crystals.

Davis (voiced by Shin’ya Takahashi)

A Revenant and member of the Public Order Preservation Force known as “Cerberus” who transfers to Louis’ Home Base. Perhaps because he has fought many battles, he has lost most of his memories from when he was alive. While performing his duties as a member of Cerberus, he is searching for a woman in a picture whose name he has already forgotten.