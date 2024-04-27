Gray Zone Warfare Prices Announced, Release Date Coming Soon

If you saw a new FPS game called Gray Zone Warfare blowing up on Twitch recently but were disappointed to find that you couldn't actually play it yet, you're in luck, because the game's getting a release date soon. That doesn't mean that the game itself is releasing anytime soon, but Gray Zone Warfare developer Madfinger Games announced this week plans to unveil the game's release date on Monday in a new trailer that'll show off more of Gray Zone Warfare in case you're just now catching up on the hype around the game.

Like many other games nowadays, Gray Zone Warfare will launch in early access whenever Madfinger Games decides to release it. When that'll be will be revealed on Monday at 6 a.m. PT in the trailer below which will showcase some of the big moments from the Twitch streams where the game became more popular. People did get to play Gray Zone Warfare recently, but the access was limited to content creators.

Also in line with most games early access or otherwise, Gray Zone Warfare will have several different editions to choose from based on how committed to the game you'd like to be. The cheapest of those is the Standard Edition at $34.99 and the most expensive is the Supporter Edition at $99.99. Gray Zone Warfare has a PvE mode but more importantly in this context has a PvEvP mode as well, so the tiered access that grants players different levels of in-game goods like starting equipment and the sizes of lockboxes and lockers has naturally led to some grumblings from players who are already concerned about pay-to-win advantages.

All editions come with the PvEvP and PvE modes, however, and Gray Zone Warfare players an upgrade from one edition to a higher one later on if they decide they like the game and want more. The chart below shows what comes with each edition of the game.

Gray Zone Warfare has thus far attracted comparisons to games like Escape from Tarkov due to its realistic mil-sim nature and the fact that you can lose your hard-earned loot in a run if you're not careful. It features resets, too, but the equipment you get from whatever edition of Gray Zone Warfare you purchase gets readded back to your character every time there's a wipe.

Gray Zone Warfare will get a release date on Monday, so expect much more on the game to come out after that as we get closer to whatever that date may be. You can see everything that's included in each edition of the game here if you're sold on the game.