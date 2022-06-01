Cooking Mama Gets First New Game Since Cookstar Controversy

A new entry in the Cooking Mama series is headed to Apple Arcade next month. Cooking Mama: Cuisine! will offer a new take on the franchise by changing the way dishes are traditionally prepared in the series. Instead of allowing players to choose from different dishes to prepare, players will choose from different ingredients, to see which ones work best together. According to Apple, “the only way to find out what is being served up with the selected ingredients is by cooking it.” That could make the game quite a bit different from what we’ve seen in the past!

Cooking Mama: Cuisine! was one of several Apple Arcade games announced earlier today, along with a new entry in Konami’s Frogger franchise. The official Apple Arcade Twitter account released a brief trailer featuring gameplay from both of these games and more, which can be found embedded below.

Cooking Mama: Cuisine! is the first new entry in the series since 2020’s Cooking Mama: Cookstar. That particular game resulted in quite a bit of controversy following a dispute between publisher Planet Entertainment and Office Create, the owner of the IP. A warning still featured on Office Create’s website mentions how the game was released without meeting final approval, resulting in a finished product that did not meet the company’s standards. It remains to be seen whether Cooking Mama: Cusine! will release in a state that better fits Office Create’s expectations, but we’ll have a better idea when it drops on June 17th!

For those unfamiliar with Cooking Mama, the series debuted on Nintendo DS in 2006. The first game was a big commercial success, leading to several sequels and spin-offs, which appeared on Nintendo DS, Wii, and 3DS. As of this writing, Cooking Mama: Cuisine! has not been announced for Nintendo Switch, making it the first entry in the series not to appear on a Nintendo platform (though past games have been ported to iOS and PS4). If demand is high enough, it’s possible that could change, but for now, this is one fans will have to play on Apple Arcade.

What do you think of Cooking Mama: Cuisine! so far? Are you surprised this isn’t coming to Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!