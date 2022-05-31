New Frogger Game Announced

✖

Frogger is one of the longest-lasting franchises in all of gaming, and the series is set to return with an all-new game later this week! Launching on Apple Arcade on June 3rd, Konami's Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins is a follow-up to 2019's Frogger in Toy Town. The game will task players with guiding Frogger through more than 100 levels, filled with three-dimensional puzzles and hidden treasures. The game's "fun and friendly" story will revolve around the Salientians, an ancient frog tribe, and Froglets that have begun missing around the world.

Apple Arcade's announcement for the game can be found embedded below.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins



Your favorite ribbeting adventurer is back! Leap through the mysteries of an ancient land on your hunt for lost treasure.



The story continues: https://t.co/MLJLmdX0bw pic.twitter.com/zPvtDTZdjI — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) May 31, 2022

The original Frogger debuted back in 1981, quickly becoming one of the most beloved and well-recognized arcade games in the world. Since then, Konami has released a number of follow-up games, spanning several different genres. From what Apple has revealed thus far, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins looks like it keeps the platforming gameplay the series has been known for over the last 41 years, while adding puzzle elements. As of this writing, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins has only been confirmed for Apple Arcade, and since Frogger in Toy Town remains exclusive to the platform, it seems likely the follow-up will receive a similar treatment.

A streaming series based on the Frogger franchise debuted on Peacock last year, hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt. The series reimagined the classic arcade game as a live-action competition show, where contestants take on the role of Frogger as they try to get past obstacles. In total, 13 episodes of the series were released on Peacock between September and November of last year, but there has been no word on a second season, as of this writing. For now, Frogger fans will just have to check out Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins while they wait for any additional information on the show!

Are you planning to play Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins on Apple Arcade? Does the original arcade game hold a special place in your heart? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!