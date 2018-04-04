God of War Game Length Revealed

We’ve talked in the past about how the new God of War game, which drops later this month, will be packed with content. Along with the main storyline, you’ll also be able to venture off and search for other goodies, including Easter Egg collectibles.

But now, director Cory Barlog has given us an idea of just how big this game is – and, hoo boy, you’d better clear some time on your schedule, because you’re going to be a bit.

He recently stopped by Kinda Funny Games to discuss the game length, and explained that a fellow employee recently made it a mission to complete it one hundred percent. And it took him a while.

“One of the systems designers just did his full playthrough to get 100 percent,” he explained.“So that’s literally doing every single thing in the entire game, and he played 43 hours. 43 hours and he knows what to do. He [worked on] a lot of the exploration content and the engagement outside of the core story. So he had not seen a lot of the core story stuff, that part was new to him, so that took a little bit. But everything else, that’s pretty impressive considering he knew what to do.”

He continued, “It’s definitely larger than I intimated in the beginning of the game. I was like, ‘Oh, it’s not that big, don’t worry about it.’ We spent that entire time at the beginning, ‘Don’t worry, don’t worry, don’t worry!’ […] I think I just deflected for several years and just pretended. And then I would deflect it in the way of saying, ‘I’m so worried, I don’t think the game’s gonna be that long.’ And then we did our first sort of full gameplay test and it took five days, and we were like, ‘Oh, man. Alright, what have we done?’”

Needless to say, this isn’t one of those God of War games in which you think you’re going to plow through within a matter of hours. This one’s going to take you days – and that makes us all the more excited for it.

God of War releases on April 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

(Hat tip to Resetera for the details.)