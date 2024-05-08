Helldivers 2 Update Fixes Crashes Tied to Certain Weapons
Helldivers 2's latest update continues to work on damage-over-time weapons.
Helldivers 2 has a couple of weapons that deal damage over time to enemies, but since the game's release, those weapons have been going through it. The Flamethrower and the Napalm Stratagems are two such examples of damage-over-time weapons that, as it turns out, weren't actually dealing their damage over time unless you were the host of a game. That effectively rendered them useless for 3/4 of the lobby, but Arrowhead Game Studios said it fixed that issue in a recent update. Now, in the latest one released on Wednesday, Arrowhead said it's fixed another issue that was causing players' games to crash if they used these kinds of weapons.
The patch that fixed the damage over time issues previously was the same one that changed how the Eruptor worked so that players would quit blowing each other up quite as often. That update had at least some balance adjustments because of that change, but today's update is 100% fixes for bugs and crashes.
The full patch notes for today's Helldivers 2 update can be found below alongside a list of known issues players might still run into.
Helldivers 2 Patch Notes for Patch 01.000.303
Fixes
Crashes
- Fix for common crash related to damage over time use
- Fix for very common crash related to hot joining quickplay session that become full
- This unfortunately means that hot joining players won't show up in the recent players list until they drop down to the planet, or not at all if they leave from the loadout.
Known Issues
- These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Players may not have the option to send, accept or decline friend requests.
- Blocked players are not added to the Blocked Players list and are not prevented from joining games.
- Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.
- Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.
- Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.
- Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
- Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
- Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
- Spear's targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).
- Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the Hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
- Some weapons in the tutorial have missing parts presenting as question marks in some cases.
- Hot joining players won't show up in the recent players list until they drop down to the planet, or not at all if they leave from the loadout.