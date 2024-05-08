Helldivers 2 Update Fixes Crashes Tied to Certain Weapons

Helldivers 2 has a couple of weapons that deal damage over time to enemies, but since the game's release, those weapons have been going through it. The Flamethrower and the Napalm Stratagems are two such examples of damage-over-time weapons that, as it turns out, weren't actually dealing their damage over time unless you were the host of a game. That effectively rendered them useless for 3/4 of the lobby, but Arrowhead Game Studios said it fixed that issue in a recent update. Now, in the latest one released on Wednesday, Arrowhead said it's fixed another issue that was causing players' games to crash if they used these kinds of weapons.

The patch that fixed the damage over time issues previously was the same one that changed how the Eruptor worked so that players would quit blowing each other up quite as often. That update had at least some balance adjustments because of that change, but today's update is 100% fixes for bugs and crashes.

The full patch notes for today's Helldivers 2 update can be found below alongside a list of known issues players might still run into.

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes for Patch 01.000.303

Fixes

Crashes

Fix for common crash related to damage over time use

Fix for very common crash related to hot joining quickplay session that become full

This unfortunately means that hot joining players won't show up in the recent players list until they drop down to the planet, or not at all if they leave from the loadout.

Known Issues