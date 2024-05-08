Pokemon Go Confirms Bounsweet Community Day

Following a teaser video earlier this week, Pokemon Go has confirmed that the next Community Day event will center on Bounsweet. The event will take place on Sunday, May 19th, and players will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During those hours, the Grass-type Pokemon will be appearing much more frequently in the wild, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny version. Players that miss the event can find Bounsweet's evolved form, Steenee, in four-star Raids for five hours after. Defeating the Pokemon will result in Bounsweet surrounding the Gym for 30 minutes after, with Shiny Bounsweet appearing at the same rate it would during normal Community Day hours.

An image of Shiny Bounsweet from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Featured Attack

Bounsweet has two evolved forms: Steenee and Tsareena. If players evolve a Tsareena during Community Day (or during that five hour period after), it will have the Featured Attack High Jump Kick. While Tsareena is a pure Grass-type, High Jump Kick is a Fighting-type Charged Attack. The move has a power of 90 in Gyms and Raids, and 110 in Trainer Battles. That comes with a bit of a trade-off, however, as there's a chance that it could end up greatly reducing Tsareena's Defense.

As a Featured Attack, High Jump Kick is not a move Tsareena can normally learn, even with the use of a TM. Sometimes, Niantic will bring past Featured Attacks back through certain events, but players that want a Tsareena that knows High Jump Kick, this is currently the only way to get just that.

Bounsweet Community Day Bonuses

Evolving a Tsareena will be a bit easier, as players will receive double Candy on Catches during Community Day hours. Players over level 31 will also have a doubled chance of receiving XL Candy. Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for a total of 3 hours. Players will also be able to make one extra Special Trade, and all trades will use 50% less Stardust. Most of these bonuses will only be good for the three Community Day hours, but the trade related bonuses will extend through 10 p.m. local time.

New Stickers are being added to the game, and will feature Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena. Players can get them from the in-game store, or by spinning PokeStops or opening Gifts sent by friends. Last but not least, players can expect to see Bounsweet related Field Research and PokeStop Showcases. This event marks the final Community Day for the World of Wonder season. At this time, Niantic has not announced what the theme will be for the next season. However, we can likely expect another roadmap revealing the Community Day dates ahead of time, as the company did ahead of this season.

Are you excited to check out Bounsweet Community Day? What are you hoping to see for next season's theme? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!