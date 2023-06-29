Crash Team Rumble Appears to be Teasing Spyro Content

It seems like Crash Team Rumble may get Spyro DLC at a later date. Activision owns the rights to two of the most beloved mascot-esque characters in gaming: Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot. These two characters dominated the 90s and early 2000s across the early generations of PlayStation, but eventually fizzled out before becoming part of an ensemble with the Skylanders franchise. They have made a bit of a resurgence in recent years, as both of the characters got a collection of remasters/remakes and Crash Bandicoot has gotten a couple of new games. The latest Crash game is not another new single-player platformer, it's a PvP multiplayer game with a bunch of live service elements.

With that said, Crash Team Rumble has a battle pass and is expected to get all kinds of content updates in the coming months. We have a loose idea of what's to come thanks to an official roadmap, but it also seems like Spyro content could be coming in the future as well. A piece of concept art that can be unlocked with the battle pass for Crash Team Rumble has been picked apart by fans and user KrystalVixon noticed there appear to be crystal dragons in the distance. As noted by The Gamer, these crystal dragons were collectible items in Spyro and level portals can also be spotted in the background of this art. The art also has a very general Spyro look and feel with the castles and visible dragons. In addition to that, the artwork is called "Dragon Vision" which seems pretty on the nose.

So anyway there are 2 crystal dragons on this banner in #CrashTeamRumble pic.twitter.com/urYctPBVK6 — 💜Miharu the Fox💜 (@KrystalVixon) June 20, 2023

Of course, we'll just have to wait and see. It's possible this is just regular, generic dragons. However, given Activision owns the Spyro IP, it would be silly to not continue to expand the Crash Bandicoot world with that character. Spyro and his cast of characters would fit perfectly in Crash Team Rumble, it's just a matter of when such a thing might happen.

Do you want to see Spyro in Crash Team Rumble? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.