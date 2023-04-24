Crash Bandicoot Developer Wants Sony to Make a Movie Following Mario's Success

It's looking increasingly likely that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will make more than a billion dollars at the global box office, which should lead to more video games getting a similar treatment. Toys for Bob clearly wants to see the same happen for Crash Bandicoot, as well. On Twitter, the developer publicly petitioned Sony Pictures Animation about the possibility, while sharing the cinematic video for Crash Team Rumble. The video perfectly showcases why Crash would be an ideal candidate, as the character has a colorful and varied cast of friends and supporting characters that could appear.

The Tweet from Toys for Bob can be found embedded below.

With the plumber boy’s incredible cinematic run, we think it’s time for Crash’s theatrical debut! What say you, @SonyAnimation? https://t.co/Kq6S4v6Uui pic.twitter.com/DZlFjSZyPa — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) April 23, 2023

The Crash Bandicoot franchise started life in 1996, with a platformer released exclusively on the original PlayStation. Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony, the game was positioned as PlayStation's answer to Mario. The game was a critical and commercial success, spawning a trilogy of releases on the system, as well as a kart-racing spin-off. Since then, Crash has become one of the more recognizable mascots in gaming, yet has never received his own TV series or movie. Despite his start as a PlayStation icon, Crash eventually became a multi-platform star, appearing in games released on Nintendo and Microsoft systems.

Ironically enough, the Crash Bandicoot franchise is currently owned by Activision, and the character could end up owned by Microsoft in the coming weeks. Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard would give the company ownership of both Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, another character closely associated with the original PlayStation. Given Sony's campaign to prevent the deal from going through, it's hard to imagine the company having an interest in a property that could end up exclusive to Xbox. Of course, the deal has not been approved just yet, and it's just as possible that other studios could also show an interest in the property!

Would you like to see a movie based on Crash Bandicoot? Do you think we'll see the character receive a treatment similar to Mario? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!