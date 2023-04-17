The Super Mario Bros. Movie Passes $700 Million Globally

Less than two weeks after its release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to find major success at the box office. According to reporting from Variety, the Nintendo adaptation made $92 million over the weekend, bringing its grand total to more than $700 million worldwide. The drop-off from the The Super Mario Bros. Movie's opening weekend was less than anticipated, with the film bringing in more money than previously projected, and taking home the top spot at the box office for the second week in a row. The animated film has already broken several records, and it seems that number could continue to grow!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie represents a major strategic shift for Nintendo. The company spent decades avoiding adaptations of its properties following the critical and commercial flop of 1993's live-action Super Mario Bros. movie. The film had very little to do with its actual source material, and released during an era where video games weren't quite taken seriously by Hollywood. Things have clearly shifted over the last few years, with video game adaptations like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog proving to studios that faithful films can appeal to a wide audience.

Despite all of the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there's still a big Question Block regarding what might come next from the partnership between Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination Entertainment. The movie's post-credit scene does set the stage for a sequel, and there are a number of potential spin-offs. Games like Luigi's Mansion, Donkey Kong Country, and Super Princess Peach could all serve as inspiration for spin-offs, or we could see other Nintendo properties adapted. Games like Pikmin and Star Fox would seem perfectly suited for the big screen, and we could even see a Super Smash Bros. movie that brings Nintendo's icons all together. For now, fans will just have to wait and see, but the future is definitely looking bright!

