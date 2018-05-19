Crayola Partners Up to Make New Video Game

Chances are, you have some fond memories courtesy of the colourful company known as Crayola. Crayola inspires imagination, creation, and self-expressed adventures. Now it looks like that creative energy will be joining the video game world because the company has just announced their partnership with Outright Games to make … well, games!

We don’t know too much about their first game collaboration other than that it will be available on all platforms! That’s right; Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That’s a mighty strong start right there!

“We are thrilled to partner with Crayola as they return to the video game space,” shared Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, in a recent press release. “Crayola’s drive to provide kids everywhere with relevant and imaginative virtual activities has been an inspiration to us. As we create entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy, we are excited to combine our expertise to develop a brand new way of experiencing creativity with Crayola.”

The Vice President of Business Development and Clobal Licensing over at Crayola, Warren Schorr, also added “At Crayola, we’re all about inspiring creativity through colour and innovative play experiences and our partnership with Outright Games allows us to extend that passion to new and exciting areas.”

Whatever the they have on the horizon, we’re here for it! The video game medium is unique because it’s an adventure, and experience, that requires participation. Be the hero you’ve always wanted to be, travel to fantastical worlds like you’ve always dreamt – nothing is off limits. We’re curious to see what Crayola has up their sleeves and how true to brand they are looking to stay. Could you imagine a Crayola Battle Royale game? How weird would that be?

What are your thoughts on the latest Crayola partnership? What sort of genre do you think they should tackle? Would their brand fit more with a MOBA play style, or would you rather see them dive right into expansive adventures with an RPG? Sound off with your thoughts, desires, and hopes from Crayola in the comments section below!