Crimson Desert Reveals Every New Feature Coming in Charting the Unknown DLC

Prior to its launch later this month, Pearl Abyss has detailed all of the new features that will be coming to Crimson Desert as part of the game’s Charting the Unknown DLC. As the first expansion for Crimson Desert, Charting the Unknown represents the largest content drop that the game has seen since its arrival earlier this year. And while Pearl Abyss has only broadly shared what the DLC would entail previously, we now have a much greater idea of what to expect.

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Rather than merely introducing a new region or quests to take part in, Pearl Abyss is bringing entirely new systems to Crimson Desert that weren’t previously in the game. Perhaps the most prominent is the ability to now get married to various characters that inhabit Pywel. This, along with an overhauled housing system, a new combat-focused area, and the advent of new story content, represents the biggest highlights in Charting the Unknown, outside of its new underwater locales.

Here’s a full breakdown of everything new that Charting the Unknown will introduce to Crimson Desert, directly from Pearl Abyss:

Every New Feature Coming to Crimson Desert

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New Stories : Charting the Unknown introduces three new storylines, one each for Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane. After completing the main story, these stories can be started through the Journal menu. In addition, a new ocean-focused storyline will become available after completing “Howling Hill” from the main story.

: Charting the Unknown introduces three new storylines, one each for Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane. After completing the main story, these stories can be started through the Journal menu. In addition, a new ocean-focused storyline will become available after completing “Howling Hill” from the main story. Exploring the Ocean : Charting the Unknown allows Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane to dive into the sea and explore the underwater world of Pywel. Below the waves, you’ll discover ruins, treasure chests, and new creatures and mounts. No special conditions are required to dive underwater, but keep in mind that staying underwater consumes breath. You may want to prepare yourself with items or gear, such as a diving suit, to extend your time underwater. You’ll be able to build your own ship and set sail across the Great Ocean of Pywel once you complete a related questline, which becomes available after you have set up your Greymane Camp at Howling Hill. You can build a ship by sending your comrades on a ship-building dispatch mission at a port or purchase one from a Fleet Office manager.

: Charting the Unknown allows Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane to dive into the sea and explore the underwater world of Pywel. Below the waves, you’ll discover ruins, treasure chests, and new creatures and mounts. No special conditions are required to dive underwater, but keep in mind that staying underwater consumes breath. You may want to prepare yourself with items or gear, such as a diving suit, to extend your time underwater. You’ll be able to build your own ship and set sail across the Great Ocean of Pywel once you complete a related questline, which becomes available after you have set up your Greymane Camp at Howling Hill. You can build a ship by sending your comrades on a ship-building dispatch mission at a port or purchase one from a Fleet Office manager. Romance and Festivals : With Charting the Unknown, Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane can form even deeper bonds with some of Pywel’s inhabitants. Interact with them to build trust and deepen your relationship, which may eventually blossom into romance and even marriage. These connections also bring new life to the Greymane Camp: once it’s upgraded to a certain level, friends you’ve grown close to may visit and spend time with you, making the camp livelier than ever.

: With Charting the Unknown, Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane can form even deeper bonds with some of Pywel’s inhabitants. Interact with them to build trust and deepen your relationship, which may eventually blossom into romance and even marriage. These connections also bring new life to the Greymane Camp: once it’s upgraded to a certain level, friends you’ve grown close to may visit and spend time with you, making the camp livelier than ever. Upgraded Housing System : An upgraded housing system will be available in Charting the Unknown which will let you build your house from the ground up. Once you’ve set up your camp in Howling Hill and completed Luke’s Request under the “Grounds of the Sunrise” Greymanes Faction quest, you’ll have access to both the regular and upgraded housing system.

: An upgraded housing system will be available in Charting the Unknown which will let you build your house from the ground up. Once you’ve set up your camp in Howling Hill and completed Luke’s Request under the “Grounds of the Sunrise” Greymanes Faction quest, you’ll have access to both the regular and upgraded housing system. Greymane Castles : In Charting the Unknown, three specific castles are available for you to claim. Complete the main story and relevant quests, then liberate each stronghold to unlock missions that let you claim the castles as your own, allowing you to decorate the courtyards and interiors with unique objects and furnishings.

: In Charting the Unknown, three specific castles are available for you to claim. Complete the main story and relevant quests, then liberate each stronghold to unlock missions that let you claim the castles as your own, allowing you to decorate the courtyards and interiors with unique objects and furnishings. Management : Rent and manage different businesses, from a restaurant in Vellua to a smithy at Zargan Tankworks. You can access various facilities across Pywel from the world map once you’ve completed the faction quest required to liberate the relevant region and have completed setting up your Greymane Camp.

: Rent and manage different businesses, from a restaurant in Vellua to a smithy at Zargan Tankworks. You can access various facilities across Pywel from the world map once you’ve completed the faction quest required to liberate the relevant region and have completed setting up your Greymane Camp. Garden of Trials: Charting the Unknown introduces Garden of Trials, a new combat-focused content where you face off against bosses you’ve encountered throughout your adventures in Pywel, one after another. Garden of Trials can be accessed after clearing the main questline, and completing this challenge will grant you special rewards.

When Does Crimson Desert’s Charting the Unknown DLC Release?

If you’re looking forward to Charting the Unknown for yourself, you can expect it to roll out in a little over a week. The DLC, which was previously slated for earlier in the month, will now be coming to Crimson Desert on Thursday, October 29th. At this time, a new update for the game will go live that will unlock all of this new content.

As for its price, Charting the Unknown will retail for $24.99 across all platforms. Crimson Desert itself continues to typically retail for $69.99, but sales for the title could come about in the future.