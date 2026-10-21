Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Full Patch Notes for Edgerunners Update 2.5

To coincide with the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 this week, CD Projekt Red is releasing a sizable new update for Cyberpunk 2077. This patch, which was announced in the past day, represents the first new drop of content that Cyberpunk 2077 has received in over a year. And while the details of Update 2.5 weren’t previously know, CDPR has now fully revealed what players can expect.

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Set to go live tomorrow, October 22nd, Update 2.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 is quite an extensive one. By far the biggest highlight in this patch is the addition of a new side quest that ties in with Edgerunners 2. This quest has rolled out alongside new music and items that are also associated with the Cyberpunk anime series.

Other than this, though, CD Projekt Red has made some other huge overhauls to Cyberpunk 2077. The game’s skill tree has now received a new option for players to dual-wield weapons, while new customization options have also become available. Mod support, a new side quest related to Night City, and other smaller refinements have also been pushed out with this patch, making it one of the most important that Cyberpunk 2077 has seen in quite some time.

If you want to get a full look at everything that Cyberpunk 2077 is adding with the release of Update 2.5, you can find the extensive patch notes courtesy of CDPR attached below.

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Edgerunners Content

Added a new side quest, Clampdown, set before the events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. To unlock it, complete The Heist and two gigs for Wakako, then wait for a message from her.

Added a new 5-piece gear set based on the character King, which can be obtained during the Clampdown side quest.

Added a new radio station, HKGN 102.0 FM, featuring a selection of tracks from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series.

Show Off

A brand-new clothing collection has arrived in Night City! 5 new outfit sets can now be purchased from certain clothing vendors:

Maxiwear: available in Heywood, Arroyo, Little China

Jinguji: available in City Center

NetWatch: available in Kabuki, Japantown

IconAmerica: available in Pacifica, Badlands, Northside

And one more set that will hit Night City shelves just a little later…

The NUS Infiltrator clothing set can be now purchased from clothing vendors in Kabuki and Japantown.

4 new TWINTONE skins for Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech are now available via Twitch Drops.

Some of the hairstyles that were previously exclusive to NPCs are now available for V. Please note that some hairstyles are available only to feminine or masculine body types.

Show off your chrome! You can now customize your hand cyberware. Equip your Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Monowire or Projectile Launch System, and visit one of 5 Glamdocs (marked with a spray paint icon on the map) to give your implants a fresh, new look. Each Glamdoc is located in a unique shop, along with their own intro scene with voiceover and animations, and offers a unique catalog of cyberware skins with customizable colors.

Sometimes one gun just isn’t enough. The new Double Trouble perk in the Cool tree (along with four auxiliary perks) introduces an entirely new playstyle, allowing you to dual-wield Pistols and Revolvers from the Power category.

Added frames from the Cyberpunk Trading Card Game to Photo Mode, allowing you to make your preem shots look like custom cards.

Added new poses in Photo Mode to show off your dual-wielding prowess.

Mod the World

Added Cross-Platform Mod Support, powered by mod.io, a first step into cross-platform modding that allows you to easily browse and install a selection of player-created mods directly from the in-game menu. More mods will become available over time. The feature is available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.

Upgrading the World

Welcome to Paradise! Added a new side quest that takes you on a journey to uncover a mystery and explore Night City on a guided tour narrated by Richard Night. It unlocks after completing The Heist and reaching level 15 Street Cred.

Added 12 new Minor Arcana Tarot Cards to discover across Night City. The Tarot menu now has separate sections for Major and Minor Arcana. The new tarot cards are part of a new side quest, an extension of Fool on the Hill, which activates after scanning any of the new cards. Collect them all to get a special reward.

Quality of Life

Saves in the “Load Game” menu are now grouped by separate playthroughs.

Added item filters to apartment and vehicle stashes.

Modded saves in the “Load Game” menu are now marked with a dedicated icon. Please note that achievements and trophies cannot be earned while playing on console from a modded save file.

Added an FOV (Field Of View) slider on consoles.

Updated the selection of AMD FSR options. FSR 3 upscaling is no longer included, while FSR 2.1, FSR 4, and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation remain available.

Updated the CD PROJEKT RED Account connection, My Rewards and telemetry consent menus.

Technology

Added support for DLSS 4.5, including up to 6X Multi Frame Generation or Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, and the 2nd Generation Transformer Model.

Added support for glasses-free 3D effects on compatible Samsung Odyssey 3D monitors, along with a Motion Comfort setting that lets you balance 3D depth and viewing comfort.

Added support for MetalFX Frame Interpolation and Denoising on Mac.

Added a toggle in settings for FSR Anti-Lag 2.

Introduced various performance optimizations, including improvements specifically for Ray Tracing and for PlayStation 5 Pro.

Improved HDR rendering to provide more accurate colors, brightness, and contrast on compatible displays.

Fixes