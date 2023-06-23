Critical Role's New Episode Features a Moment No One Saw Coming

Critical Role's latest episode features a shocking sequence of events that made for one of the most compelling episodes we've seen this campaign. Over the past couple of months, Critical Role split up its core party into two groups and scattered them around the world of Exandria. Each half of Bell's Hells was joined by several guest stars, with a mix of Critical Role veterans like Aabria Iyengar and Aimee Carraro and newcomers to the Critical Role franchise like Emily Axford and Uktarsh Ambudkar. And while Campaign 3 is notable for the number of guest stars it's had, no one expected the sendoff that one guest star got in Episode 63. [Spoilers follow for Episode 63 and the entirety of the campaign.]

In the latest episode, Uktarsh Ambudkar's Bor'dor Dog'son is revealed to be a member of the Ruby Vanguard, the cult seeking to kill the gods of Exandria and the antagonists of the campaign. When Ambudkar revealed his character's true allegiances, he attacked the unprepared group and tried to flee, but was quickly overwhelmed and knocked unconscious. While there was a small debate whether to keep Bor'dor alive, Laudna (played by Marisha Ray) killed Bor'dor in one of the more heartbreaking and dramatic moments in Critical Role history.

Bor'dor's death was notable for a few reasons – it wasn't the first guest star betrayal (or even the first guest star betrayal of this campaign), but it was the first time that PvP in the game led to a character death. His death also proved to be the catalyst for the return of another potential threat – Delilah Briarwood. Briarwood (an antagonist from Campaign 1) was revealed to be the warlock patron of Laudna earlier in the campaign, but was seemingly snuffed out or diminished earlier in the season. Laudna gave into the darkness as she killed Bor'dor and Matt Mercer's narration made clear that Briarwood's magic and influence was creeping back into Laudna as she did it.

Episode 63 was one of the most shocking episodes of Critical Role ever and it made some very compelling and powerful viewing. You'll be able to watch the episode on VOD on YouTube next week. Re-broadcasts will also air on Twitch this weekend.