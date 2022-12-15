The Legend of Vox Machina Reveals Season 2 Red Band Trailer, Release Date Announced

Prime Video has released the very NSFW trailer for the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina. The animated series will debut new episodes on Prime Video on January 20th, with three episodes released every week for a total of four weeks. The new season will pit Vox Machina against the Chroma Conclave, a group of four dragons who quickly conquer Tal'Dorei via an alliance of terror. As seen in the trailer below, Vox Machina will need to collect the Vestiges of Divergence, actual weapons made to kill gods, in order to stand a chance against these awful new foes. You can check out the full trailer down below:

New guest cast featured this season include Will Friedle, Billy Boyd, Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cree Summer, Alanna Ubach, Cheech Marin, Troy Baker, Sendhill Ramamurthy, Ralph Innerson, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn. Returning guest cast include Stephanie Beatriz, Indira Varma, Gina Torres, Kelly Hu, and Esme Creed-Miles.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The first season followed the group's rise from motley adventurers to established heroes of the realm, with the bulk of the season following the show's Briarwood arc, which helped to establish Critical Role as a top-tier streaming show. Since then, Critical Role has grown from a weekly Geek & Sundry show to a small media empire, with a top-earning Twitch channel, multiple comics and books, and tons of merchandise.

Cast members for The Legend of Vox Machina include Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. The new season premieres on January 20th on Prime Video.