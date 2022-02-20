Critical Role Says Goodbye to [SPOILER] for Now

Critical Role said goodbye to one of the founding “members” of the current adventuring party, at least for now. [Spoilers follow for the most recent episode of Critical Role.] The latest episode of Critical Role proved to be the last for guest cast member Robbie Daymond, ending a 14-episode stint on the main show. His character Dorian Storm departed for Emon with his brother Cyrus Wyvernwind, after Cyrus was falsely implicated for the destruction of the Moon Tower. Dorian helped Cyrus escape arrest and the pair were smuggled away by the party’s patron Lord Eshteross. While Dorian had the option of staying with his friends, Eshteross noted that he and his brother would continue to be confused for one another, which would lead to complications if Dorian stayed in the city.

Critical Role confirmed that Dorian would return in a planned two-part Exandria Unlimited adventure, which will air “soon.” No other details were provided about the upcoming Exandria Unlimited one-shot, including who would be joining Daymond in the cast. It seems likely that the cast will include either new characters or new cast members as Orym and Fearne (played by Liam O’Brien and Ashley Johnson respectively) remained in Marquet when Dorian departed. Dorian, Orym, and Fearne all debuted in Exandria Unlimited together.

Daymond wraps up his stint on Critical Role with the most amount of appearances of any guest cast member. Comparatively, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn and Will Friedle both appeared in 7 episodes over the course of the first Critical Role campaign, while Ashly Burch appeared in 4 episodes in the second Critical Role campaign. Writer Patrick Rothfuss also appeared in 6 episodes during the first campaign.

Given the length of his appearance on Critical Role, many wondered whether Daymond would be added as a permanent cast member. Daymond meshed well with the other cast members and many fans believed that he provided a spark for the current third campaign. Critical Role has had the same core cast since the departure of Orion Acaba in 2015, although cast members have left the show for extended absences due to parental leave or filming conflicts.