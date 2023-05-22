Critical Role to Run Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom One-Shot

Critical Role will run a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom one-shot episode later this month, featuring Ganondorf himself as the DM. Last week, Critical Role announced that the channel will air a special Zelda-themed one-shot featuring Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Robbie Daymond, Omar Najam and Emily Axford, with Matthew Mercer acting as the DM. The one-shot is sponsored by Nintendo of America but features original characters and plot to steer clear of Tears of the Kingdom spoilers. The episode will air on May 30th.

Mercer notably voiced Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom and is a longtime Zelda fan, having played Ganondorf in the web series There Will Be Brawl long before his rise to superstardom thanks to Critical Role. The show has dabbled with video game tie-ins, with Elden Ring also sponsoring a one-shot last year. Critical Role has been expanding its channel's content, with a new monthly series called Candela Obscura also debuting later this month.

The Zelda RPG is also notable in that is probably the closest we'll see to an official Zelda TTRPG product. While fans have wanted a Zelda tabletop RPG game for years, Nintendo has been notoriously tight with tie-ins and it seems unlikely that will change any time in the near future. It's like that the Nintendo parent company has control over the decision to make or license a Zelda TTRPG, so don't expect the Critical Role channel's show to be a harbinger of things to come.

Critical Role's Tears of the Kingdom one-shot will air on May 30th.