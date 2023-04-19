Cult of the Lamb Getting Relics of the Old Faith Update Very Soon

Cult of the Lamb, the hit settlement builder and cult simulator game from last year, is set to get another huge update soon with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster announcing this week that the Relics of the Old Faith update is scheduled to drop on April 24th. That puts the game's next update out in just under a week with a preview of it offered today during Nintendo's big Indie World stream to show off more of what the update will entail. Like other updates the game's gotten since release, this one will be 100% free.

If you've been keeping up with Cult of the Lamb news since the game launched, you've probably heard of this update before via previews of its contents. Massive Monster has shown those off once or twice in the past through brief gameplay snippets shared on socials like one from late last year that advertised the addition of Heavy Attacks in what was then called the "Free Major Content Update" planned for this year. That's just part of the update, however, with the update largely centered around the referenced relics which are items players can collect to unleash effects like stopping time.

Other new features shown off in the trailer above include more followers for players to gather, structures for settlements like shared shelters and a crypt for your fallen, and, of course, new missions to embark on like crusades and quests with new bosses found within. A photo mode is coming, too, as are "purgatory challenges" meant to be extra difficult. Achievements are also being added for completionists to pursue.

"To be honest, we never expected so many people to want to play our game. The devotion you've shown is beyond our wildest dreams," said the developer in a word of thanks shared on Twitter. "We've packed as much as we possibly could into this free update and we can't wait for you to play it on April 24."

Cult of the Lamb's big Relics of the Old Faith update is scheduled to release on April 24th for all platforms.