Cult of the Lamb Reveals First New Feature in "Major Content Update"

Cult of the Lamb's got a bit update coming at some point in 2023, and this week, developer Massive Monster showed off some of the plans for that update. Those plans include a number of new features, one of which will be heavy attacks which will differ depending on what type of weapon you're using. A broader overview of other features were shared, too, with more news to come later on.

The "Major Content Update" teased by Massive Monster was first referenced on Thursday when the developer said they'd have news soon, and Cult of the Lamb players didn't have to wait long to see the results of that tease. A gameplay clip showed off the new heavy attacks which appear to have a bit more of a windup in exchange for more damage and unique effects.

HEAVY ATTACKS – The first reveal of Cult of the Lamb's Free Major Content Update coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ku810Qp24r — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) December 30, 2022

Within the thread on Twitter, additional gameplay clips showed off individual heavy attacks that are used by holding down the attack button. The sword's heavy attack is used for clearing out mobs of enemies around you, the dagger's shoots out a line of blades falling from the sky, and the axe is thrown out before returning to you like a boomerang.

To close out the first preview of the Major Content Update, Massive Monster said that this 2023 update will include depth, difficulty, accessibility options, and quality-of-life changes as well as "features that many of you have requested." Players won't have to wait until that update is out to see some changes in the game, however, since Massive Monster said it's got another update coming in the new year to address issues players have been reporting.

This Major Content Update will release in 2023 and be FREE to all players!



🔮Depth

💀Difficulty

👁️Accessibility

🌕Quality-of-life



It will add features that many of you have requested.



Heavy Attacks are just one small tidbit and we can't to show you more from the update! pic.twitter.com/FWFW7sC7F0 — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) December 30, 2022

"But first, we have another round of fixes scheduled for the new year. It is focused on resolving many issues for console players," Massive Monster said. "After that, we will be working on releasing the Major Content Update as soon as we can! We hope you have a very Lamby New Year!"

Cult of the Lamb's Major Content Update doesn't yet have a set release date, but it's expected to be out at some point in 2023.