Cult of the Lamb Teases New Sins of the Flesh Update

Cult of the Lamb was released last summer to solid critical and commercial reception, quickly becoming one of the more high-profile small-budget games of 2022. Developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital have slowly been drip-feeding players new content via free updates, and the next one is on the horizon. Today, the Cult of the Lamb dev team revealed that the Sins of the Flesh is "coming very next year" and "is packed with new features, stories, and more." Unfortunately, that's about all anyone knows about the Sins of the Flesh update at this point.

The new patch was announced on Twitter, but the Cult of the Lamb developers didn't announce any real details about what to expect outside of the title and release window. That said, the team did say it has been hinting at several of the upcoming features in its last few tweets. PCGamesN noted that the developers recently asked fans on Twitter to share their original characters, which could be a hint at new customization options. After all, the game has gotten quite a few paid cosmetic DLC drops, so extending that a bit would make sense.

The team has also been reposting fan creations, potentially hinting at mod or workshop support. Of course, that's all educated guesses from the PCGamesN crew, so don't put too much stock into it. That said, all of that certainly seems like something that would fit in well with Cult of the Lamb. Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out more about Sins of the Flesh, as Massive Monster ended the post by saying, "Keep an eye out in the next couple of weeks for more spoilers."

Coming very early next year, this update is packed with new features, stories, and more! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYT4UJp9Tq — Cult of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) November 23, 2023

Alongside the announcement, Massive Monster made sure to mention that Cult of the Lamb is currently enjoying one of its steepest discounts as part of Black Friday. If you're a PC player, you can pick up Cult of the Lamb for $15 thanks to the Steam Autumn sale, which is a 40% discount. The game is also on sale on other platforms, but the discount isn't quite as big. Either way now is a great time to pick up Cult of the Lamb, especially with the Sins of the Flesh update on the horizon.

Cult of the Lamb is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Sins of the Flesh update doesn't have a firm release date but should be out in early 2024.