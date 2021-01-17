Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Boss Responds to Report Detailing Development History

✖

Within the past day, a new report emerged that detailed some of the development history of Cyberpunk 2077 leading up to its launch last month. The article accumulated information from around 20 different sources at developer CD Projekt Red, most of whom decided to stay anonymous. Now, the head of CDPR has come out to challenge the report, at least in certain aspects.

Over on Twitter recently, Adam Badowski, who is the studio lead at CD Projekt Red, released a lengthy statement in the form of a screenshot that pushed back on some things that had come to light. Badowski particularly challenged the report in three areas.

One of these was in regards to the claim that Cyberpunk 2077’s demo that had been highlighted at E3 and other gaming conventions was “fake”. Badowski said that while vertical slices of games that are shown at trade shows so far in advance aren’t final products, that doesn’t mean that what the studio showed off in the past was fraudulent. Badowski also mentioned that some of the “missing” features from the final iteration of Cyberpunk 2077 were cut naturally as part of development. “Features come and go as we see if they work or not,” he explained.

I’ve read your piece and tweets, thank you for the read. I have some thoughts. https://t.co/T3qACdrnwM pic.twitter.com/wuzy5lXoqQ — Adam Badowski⚡️ (@AdamBadowski) January 16, 2021

Badowski went on to then say that the claim that staff members at CD Projekt Red didn’t want Cyberpunk 2077 to release in 2020 isn’t an accurate representation of the full team’s views. He mentioned that only 20 people were spoken to for the report which is just a fraction of the whole studio. “I wouldn’t call that ‘most’ of the over 500-people staff openly said what you claim,” he said.

Lastly, Badowski also touched on how CD Projekt Red is a multicultural workplace and that some members of the team don't always speak in English. He explained that even though everyone on the staff is asked to speak English, there are those who work at the company that are sometimes going to speak to one another in their own native languages when no one else is present.

It’s important to note that simply because Badowski is not bringing to light more information doesn’t mean he’s automatically in the right. If anything, this whole situation just helps to provide more clarification on what happened behind the scenes at CD Projekt Red throughout the development of Cyberpunk 2077.

Moving forward, Cyberpunk 2077 is still set to receive a ton of updates, free DLC, and even next-gen upgrades for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year. Until that point, the game is still available for play right now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.