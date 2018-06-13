Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed As A First-Person Shooter RPG, More Details Revealed

The E3 press conferences are over, and many would agree CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the game’s of the show, despite only packing a brief trailer.

In fact, said trailer revealed little actual information about the game. However, more details on the highly-anticipated title have since emerged.

First off, it has been confirmed as a first-person shooter RPG, that only goes into third-person for cutscenes, which is a departure from The Witcher series, which is always in third-person.

In addition to being able to create a character, you will also have the option to choose between male and female. No matter which you choose, your character’s name — V — remains the same. And yes V, as in the letter.

Other details revealed, include that there will be driving, that gunplay is slower than the likes of DOOM (but faster than the likes of Fallout), and that there is some type of “cool” level.

Below, you can check out a full rundown of new details (courtesy of DSO Gaming)

CD Projekt describes the game as a “first-person RPG.”

Gameplay is in first a first-person perspective, but switched to third-person during a cutscene.

You play a character named V (as in the letter).

V can be a man or a woman.

The stats you pick at the start include Strength, Constitution, Intelligence, Reflexes, Tech, and Cool.

These stats are all pulled from the original tabletop RPG.

You can drive cars in the game, and seemingly toggle between first and third person during this.

While driving in first-person, the U.I. appears diegetically on the windshield.

CD Projekt also described Cyberpunk as a “mature experience intended for mature audiences.”

Like Witcher, you take missions from NPCs and have dialogue options in conversations.

It’s an open world that you open up more with “street cred.” For example, a specific jacket might raise it by 5%, allowing you access to new places.

Completing a quest levels up your street cred.

The UI in the demo is extremely minimal at — just a light compass and a small quest log.

UI expands during combat — enemies have names, health bars, and what appear to be levels.

Some enemies have question marks instead of levels, possibly meaning they’re much higher level than you.

Damage numbers pop up during combat.

There’s a bullet-time-like ability that allows you to slow down time.

CD Projekt keeps emphasizing that choices have consequences, in the moment and to the world at large.

Obstacles have several solutions depending on your skills. For example, V got to a door, but his hacking skill was too low. However, his engineering skill was high enough, so he could open a panel and bypass the door.

There’s an inspection system lets you look super close at items and learn more about lore.

You use an inhaler to heal.

Gunplay feels slower than Doom or Borderlands, but faster than Fallout 4.

CD Projekt showed off some late-game abilities, including mantis-like blade arms and wall running.

A boss fight against a dude in an exoskeleton was shown. This included sliding under cars and taking cover.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and may be cross-gen with PS5 and the next Xbox.

In case you missed it, you can check out its new E3 trailer right here.