Cyberpunk 2077 E3 Trailer Revealed

This afternoon during Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2018 briefing, we were treated to an incredible new look at Cyberpunk 2077. This is hands-down one of the best trailer I’ve seen in a long time, and the best trailer of E3 2018 so far. This is the futuristic, badass new RPG from the minds that brought you The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and you can see it for yourself above.

As you can see, we’re going to be adventuring in a brand new landscape in Cyberpunk 2077. You can forget the lush fantasy-scape you know and love from The Witcher series. Trees have been replaced by buildings scraping the sky. Horses are nowhere to be seen; instead, we have sleek and impossibly sharp new cars that would make even the most spoiled gearheads green with envy. Wandering peasants and monster hunters are gone, and now we have augmented men and women, androids, robots, and all manner of humanoids in between.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and it looks rad as hell. I can’t get over the over-the-top blending of style and danger here. Every character, each setting, the music… it all bids you come and play. It’s sexy and dangerous, it’s mysterious yet familiar. This is a world not totally unlike our own; a world that we could see inhabiting fifty years from now.

Espionage and assassination is no longer the sport of militaries and kings. Now any punk with the proper hook-up in his or her head can tap into the mind of an augmented diplomat or world leader. In this brave new world you never know if the android eyeing you across the bar is interested in taking you home tonight, or wirelessly tapping into your bank account through your retinal implant.

Don’t get us wrong. This is still a living city. You’re still going to see your fair share of pedestrians on the street, drug dealers on the corner, cabbies escorting their clients, and familiar locals playing billiards at their favorite watering hole. It’s just that they’re used to a much faster and much more dangerous pace of life now.

So why do so many come to live there? As we’ve learned, this is a city that rewards the dreamers. If you have the guts to put your life on the line to get what your clients want, then doubtless there is someone with the cash to make it worth your while. Who will you be in this dangerous new place, in this dangerous new time?

Stay tuned, we have much, much more Cyberpunk 2077 coming your way soon.