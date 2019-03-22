‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Seems Unlikely to Be an Epic Games Store Exclusive

Seeing CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 game released exclusively on the PC platform through the Epic Games Store seems unlikely based on comments from the developer. The new cyberpunk game doesn’t yet have a release date, but when asked about the plans for its release, CD Projekt Red’s global community manager said the plan is to make it as available as possible regardless of the platform players choose to use.

The Epic Games Store has been securing exclusive after exclusive within the past few months with one of the most recent acquisitions being Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds that’ll release through Epic Games’ platform and the Windows Store. In light of all those exclusivity deals, those who prefer the PC platform have been looking ahead to other releases either scheduled to known to be coming to see what developers and publishers have to say about games being released through the Epic Games Store instead of Steam and other retailers. When asked about CD Projekt Red’s plans for the Epic Games Store and Cyberpunk 2077, global community manager Marcin Momot said the goal is to make the game as available as possible.

Our goal is to make Cyberpunk 2077 available to as many gamers as possible on their platform of choice. https://t.co/AHSEGPwx3y — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 21, 2019

Momot’s comments don’t outright deny the possibility of Cyberpunk 2077 being an exclusive in the Epic Games Store, though the statement will likely reassure those who were worried about such an outcome. The game was confirmed to be released through Steam back in 2018, though as we’ve seen with Metro Exodus, that doesn’t always guarantee that a game will stay there. CD Projekt also owns GOG, another retailer that competes with Steam and now with the Epic Games Store, so handing off Cyberpunk 2077 to another retailer seemed unlikely anyway.

Cyberpunk 2077 does not yet have a release date, though some think that it’ll be out sometime this year.

