Cyberpunk 2077 Confirms NSFW Customization Feature

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 just revealed its biggest feature yet: customizable genitals. That's right, you can customize your junk and naughty bits in the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia role-playing game. Word of the NSFW feature comes way of the game's official ESRB rating, which unsurprisingly dished out an "M" for "Mature" rating to the game.

According to the North American rating board, in the game players can customize their breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, which includes sizes and combinations. And of course, there will also be plenty of sexual activity that goes along with this.

"The game contains nudity and sexual material: Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals," reads the game's official ESRB rating summary. "Players can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes—these brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions. Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character's head moving towards a partner's crotch."

If you played CD Projekt Red's latest big release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, then the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 has sexual content won't be very surprising. However, not many gamers were expecting this level of junk customization.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release worldwide on September 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, however, at the moment, there's been no official word on when these next-gen ports will release.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

For more news, rumors, and leaks and all other types of coverage on Cyberpunk 2077, click here. In the most recent and related news, it looks like new gameplay footage will be revealed this June.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.