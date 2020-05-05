Cyberpunk 2077 Announces Night City Wire Event

Cyberpunk 2077 is apparently set to show off... something next month, as developer CD Projekt Red has announced a "Night City Wire" event that is set to take place on June 11th. Exactly when that day, for how long, and what might be shown aren't known at this point, but given that the timing is around when E3 would have been if it weren't cancelled, and Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release later this year, it just might be a meaty reveal.

Notably, while it makes no direct mention of it in the teaser, CD Projekt Red is taking part in Geoff Keighley's recently announced Summer Game Fest. Given that the lengthy event runs from May through August of this year, and June 11th is right there in the middle of it, this certainly appears to be part of it. The teaser trailer for the event even has a brief snippet of Cyberpunk 2077 in it, and Keighley has since indicated that the "Night City Wire" event is part of his larger one. Beyond that, all we really know at this point is that "[s]tuff will be shown!"

You can check out the teaser, such as it is, below:

Stuff will be shown! pic.twitter.com/XzgQLH0w9P — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) May 5, 2020

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you interested see what CD Projekt Red has in store for... whatever this tease is? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17th. Whatever "Night City Wire" actually is, we can all expect to find out on June 11th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.