Cyberpunk 2077 Series Gets Medical With the Introduction of the Trauma Team

The Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer was incredibly enticing, drawing fan interest from all over the world to see what the next RPG would be like from the creators of The Witcher. Little did many know that much of the trailer was actual gameplay (yeah, it’s that fluid) and each frame hid a secret about what the tale has to offer players. Now, the developers are picking a part the trailer in their “frame by frame” series and episode 12 is now live!

The explanation comes from a new blog series by the team over at CD Projekt RED going literally by each frame to tell its story. Their first several entries can be found here, while the newest episode gets a little darker and opens up about the trauma team that was introduced within the trailer.

According to the team over at CD Projekt RED in Episode 12 of this behind-the-scenes series, “The Trauma Team is composed of paramedics expertly trained in combat, who will go to any length to deliver their clients from harm. Those wealthy enough to afford a Trauma Team medical plan receive a card and biochip implant. When the chip recognizes a medical problem in a client’s system, it immediately informs the Trauma Team who rush to the scene to stabilize and extract the patient — rain or shine, war zone or picnic.”

Of course, everything can be privatized, which goes hand in hand with the previous episode talking about corporations. According to Episode 11, “Night City is a global center for megacorporation operations and home to regional branches of corporate giants such as Arasaka and Militech. In Night City, Arasaka specializes in protective services and the distribution of their Japanese-made products throughout North America. Over the years, it has developed a dark reputation as a corporation that is to be feared and one which covers its tracks using cyberassassins, an army of lawyers as well an alleged connection to the yakuza. Militech, on the other hand, is an arms dealer based out of the eastern US. Working closely with police and military forces, it has substantially contributed to civilian security systems. It’s a powerhouse manufacturer of high-grade military technology — from simple firearms to heavily armored combat vehicles.

Night City is home to many shops, restaurants, and decor that draw inspiration from Japanese, Chinese, Filipino, and Indian culture, among others. These include Kiroshi Optics, Kabayan Foods, Fuyutsuki Electronics, and Masala Studios as well as maneki-neko figurines and tengu imagery that enrich the world.”

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild ride and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

