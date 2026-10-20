Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting Its First New Update in Over a Year to Tie In With Edgerunners 2

CD Projekt Red has announced that it will be releasing a new update for Cyberpunk 2077 this week to tie in with the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Over the past year, patches for Cyberpunk 2077 have finally come to an end, as CDPR has instead shifted its full focus to that of The Witcher 4. And while the next Witcher game is clearly still the main priority of CD Projekt Red, that hasn’t stopped the studio from now returning to its hugely popular first-person RPG with new content.

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Set to go live on October 22nd, update version 2.5 will be released for Cyberpunk 2077 across all current-gen platforms. At this point, CD Projekt Red hasn’t fully detailed what this patch will entail, but it has confirmed that it will primarily center around content associated with the anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, which has arrived on Netflix today. As for what it will be sharing more info, CDPR announced that it will hold a new “REDstreams” broadcast tomorrow, October 21st, across Twitch and YouTube that will highlight all of the new features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with Update 2.5.

Outside of containing new cosmetics associated with Edgerunners 2, the only other additions CD Projekt Red has confirmed for Update 2.5 in Cyberpunk 2077 are cyberware customizations and a new dual-wielding option. This latter feature, in particular, should provide a very different gameplay style for Cyberpunk 2077 and should help give the game much more variety than before. As a result, even those who have played Cyberpunk 2077 multiple times through already should find something new to love in this patch.

While it’s great to see that CDPR is still supporting Cyberpunk 2077, this could also very well be the game’s final update ever. Prior to Update 2.5, the last patch for Cyberpunk 2077 that was released arrived in September 2025. Updates for the game have naturally become fewer and further between over time, as Cyberpunk 2077 is drawing closer to the sixth anniversary of its original release. Still, if there are any major new releases tied to the franchise in the future, like with Edgerunners 2, it seems possible that CDPR could use these instances as an excuse to return to Cyberpunk 2077. Because of this, there’s always the chance that more new content may still come to the game in the years ahead.

What do you think about Cyberpunk 2077 getting another huge update this week? And will this prompt you to return to the game once again, or perhaps even check it out for the first time? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments.