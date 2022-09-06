How to Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Livestream

In case you somehow missed it, CD Projekt Red announced last week that it would host a special episode of Night City Wire today, September 6th. While it has been a minute since the last Night City Wire livestream, historically these have been an opportunity for the developer to showcase upcoming content for the video game Cyberpunk 2077 and other spinoff properties like the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

While precise details on what might be shown today are still under wraps, we have pulled together everything you need to know like when to watch and how as well as what to expect from the Night City Wire special episode.

How to Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire

Helpfully, CD Projekt Red typically hosts these livestreams over on its official Twitch channel and will also have an archived version on YouTube after the fact. The YouTube version of the broadcast is typically split into relevant chunks, losing a bit of the flow of the livestream but otherwise containing the exact same information.

Today's special Night City Wire livestream is specifically set to kick off at 5PM CEST. For those folks not on Central European Summer Time, that translates to 11AM ET/8AM PT. Given that there appears to be a special stream focusing on an in-depth look at new content to be revealed immediately afterward, it looks like the Night City Wire itself will last for about 30 minutes.

Choooom! There's something new on the horizon – a special episode of Night City Wire!



We will talk about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners and what's next for #Cyberpunk2077. 🔥



See you on Tuesday, September 6th at 5 PM CESThttps://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc pic.twitter.com/8yobnx18qz — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 2, 2022

What to Expect From the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire

Based on what has already been teased, it seems that the livestream today will include a focus on the upcoming anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners that it set to release on Netflix on September 13th. Additionally, CD Projekt Red will detail what is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in Patch 1.6 as well. The most recent tease indicated that the livestream "might have some surprises in store," but what that could be is anyone's guess at this point.

Broadly speaking, Cyberpunk 2077 itself is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

What do you think CD Projekt Red will showcase today? Are you excited to learn about the future of Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!