Cyberpunk 2077 Event Teases New Info on Game and Edgerunners Show

Cyberpunk fans looking to learn more about the future of Cyberpunk 2077 as well as the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime will want to tune into an event scheduled for next week on September 6th, CD Projekt teased this week. The creators of the game and co-producers of the standalone anime announced the return of Night City Wire on Friday and said that those interested can tune into the show on Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT.

Messages from the game's social accounts confirmed the details of this upcoming event and included a brief teaser trailer that spliced together scenes from both the game and the anime. Specifics weren't mentioned, but we know we'll be hearing more about both projects at the very least.

See you on Tuesday, September 6th at 5 PM CEST

This special edition of Night City Wire couldn't have come at a better time for those looking forward to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners either given that the show just recently got a release date. That release date was reiterated once more in a NSFW trailer shared not long after people learned that the show would be out September 13th. Given that the show's release date on Netflix is so near, however, those looking to go into the show free of spoilers may just want to skip that part entirely.

We'll also get news on the Cyberpunk 2077 game, a Cyberpunk property which has been talked about far less in recent months compared to the new anime. News posts pertaining to the game on its site have been sporadic at best recently, but an accompanying announcement on that site said that this Night City Wire stream will talk about the game's next patch as well as what's in store for the future of the game.

"We'll start with an about 23-minute long special episode of Night City Wire, with Paweł Burza joined by Bartosz Sztybor, one of the creators of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Gabriel Amatangelo, Game Director of Cyberpunk 2077," CD Projekt said. "We'll talk all things Cyberpunk — Edgerunners, upcoming patch and what's in store for the game in the future!"

A deep dive of the features included in the game's next patch will follow that Night City Wire episode. Leaks months old by now supposedly shared details on the game's first expansion which is still in the works as far as anyone knows, but it's unclear if this DLC will be talked about (and to what degree, if so) during the Night City Wire stream.